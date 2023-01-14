Lange: Investment in the arts is investment in communities

Last week, my local hospital in Laramie made masks optional, rather than required, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Although COVID is still a threat to the community, there is room for celebration. This “mask optional” sign at the hospital had me thinking back to the hardest times of the pandemic, when we all turned to the arts to add beauty to the world around us. We read books, watched movies, binged TV series, all of which we have to thank the creative minds of authors, screenwriters and actors. The irony of the world turning to the arts during the pandemic is that the arts and cultural sector was substantially impacted by COVID, as the sector was one of the first to close and last to reopen. According to new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Wyoming lost over 1,000 jobs in the arts and cultural sector during the pandemic. This number could have been significantly higher without the federal and state relief funding that the Wyoming Arts Council was able to provide through the National Endowment for the Arts and leadership of Gov. Mark Gordon. We heard from many artists that this relief funding helped feed families and keep residents from moving out of state. As we move into a new year, here are a few of the reasons that we should continue to invest in the arts.
EconomyThe arts are a driving economic force for cities and rural communities across the state. Wyoming accounts for over 10,500 jobs in the arts and cultural sector. The arts help drive tourism as those who travel for the arts stay longer and spend more. A vibrant arts community helps recruit businesses and retain our youth.
Health and well-beingArts and creativity are one of the most effective treatments for trauma, depression, and anxiety. Arts programs focused on aging adults help build community and connections needed for people to be active members of society.
Building strong communitiesArts and creativity foster the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to survive and thrive. Downtowns are more inviting with murals, and art and music festivals help bring people together from all walks of life, helping find common ground in divisive times.
Education and building a workforceAn education in the arts helps build valuable skills for all economic sectors. At the recent Governor’s Business Forum, the keynote speaker talked about the most sought out skills by business leaders. At the top of the list was critical thinking and creativity, both skills that are inherent to an education in the arts.
Beauty and graceJust like we turned to the arts to help us find beauty during the pandemic, we can turn to the arts to help us enrich our lives, make our communities more vibrant, and our ideas more vital. Now is a time where we as a state can help support our communities by recognizing the value of the arts to build a more promising future for our communities.