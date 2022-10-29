Larkin: A push to prevent suicide of Wyoming vets through greater connection

Disconnection from others is proving fatal for veterans around the country and in Wyoming, with lawmakers reporting that two-thirds of vets who die by suicide have had no contact with support services.

It’s the reason why scores of veteran advocates, Medal of Honor recipients and former leaders of the Department of Veterans Affairs are calling on Congress and all Americans to take part in National Warrior call Day on Nov. 13. The day would mark a coast-to-coast call to action. It asks that all Americans — especially active duty and retired military personnel — make a call to a warrior, with someone who has worn or is currently wearing the uniform and connect them with supports, if necessary.

Time is of the essence to make these connections. In addition to post traumatic stress, invisible wounds linked to an underlying and undiagnosed traumatic brain injury can mirror many mental health conditions and spark isolation and suicidal ideation. In addition, the moral injury a service member might sustain – at witnessing death and damage up close and participating in it – can do the same.

Given the continuing tragic trends both in Wyoming and around the nation, National Warrior Call Day is more important than ever.

The most recent data from the Department of Veterans Affairs found that, after accounting for age differences, the veteran suicide rate in Wyoming was “significantly higher” than the national veteran suicide rate and also “significantly higher” than the national general population suicide rate.

As a point of comparison, the veteran suicide rate in Wyoming is 84.1 deaths per 100,000 residents, while the suicide rate for state’s general population is 35.3 deaths per 100,000 and the national suicide rate among veterans is 31.7 deaths per 100,000. The national suicide rate for the general population is far lower at 17.3 deaths per 100,000.

In 2020, most recent year for data, the veteran suicide rate nationally was 57.3 percent greater than for non-veteran adults after adjusting for population age and sex differences, according to the VA. Suicide was the second leading cause of death among veterans under age 45 in that same year. In a sobering metric, more U.S. vets have died by suicide in the last 10 years than service members who died from combat in Vietnam.

For active-duty forces, suicide is growing problem. The Pentagon's latest annual report on suicide from 2020 found that for active-duty troops, the rate of suicide increased from 20.3 per 100,000 in 2015 to 28.7 per 100,000 in 2020. Army marked a grim milestone as a Defense Suicide Prevention Office report revealed that the service suffered more suicides in 2021 than any other year since the Sept. 11 attacks.

And first responders also face their own suicide crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that law enforcement officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. Also, emergency medical services providers are 1.39 times more likely to die by suicide than members of the public.

What’s more, many other deaths may not be reported or classified as suicide because the evidence doesn’t support a death determination. This is a statistical “gray zone,” especially as society wrestles with alcohol and opioid addiction.

In addition to Rep. Liz Cheney’s excellent work in Washington on behalf of veterans, Gov. Mark Gordon is taking a leadership role. Wyoming is one of 35 states taking part in the Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention, a partnership with the VA to implement statewide suicide prevention best practices for service members, veterans and their families.

“I have a governor’s challenge on suicide for veterans that is about ending suicide,” Gov. Gordon recently said, adding that “it’s a commitment the state of Wyoming really has to make.”

By enlisting workaday Wyomingites, National Warrior Call Day should be part of that commitment. It can make a difference. It can save lives.