Larkin and Petry: Thanks to Rep. Cheney, National Warrior Call Day edges closer to reality

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is taking the lead on a congressional effort that will save the lives of suicidal service members and veterans.

Cheney is a principal co-sponsor of a measure in Congress to create an annual “National Warrior Call Day,” introducing the legislation on June 30. “By establishing this day and encouraging Americans to reach out to those who have worn or are wearing the uniform, we can save lives and protect those who have done so much to protect us,” she said in a statement.

In a bipartisan fashion, Rep. Cheney is leading the push in the House with Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a former Navy officer, as Cheney and her staff are casting for a like-minded lawmaker to take up the mantle in the Senate.

National Warrior Call Day, which if approved by Congress and signed into law by the president, would take place Nov.21. It would draw much-needed attention to those service members and vets who may be perilously disconnected from teammates, family, friends and support systems.

Disconnection from others is proving fatal for veterans, with lawmakers reporting that two-thirds of vets who die by suicide have had no contact with services. They are battling alone. And as Rep. Cheney notes, it is up to us, every American, to try and re-connect them.