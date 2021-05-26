Larkin and Petry: To stem suicides, Wyoming should support a "National Warrior Day"

After adjusting for sex and age, veteran suicide was 27.5 per 100,000 individuals, up from 25.8 per 100,000 two years before. By comparison, among all U.S. adults, the suicide rate per 100,000 was much lower at 18.3. In a sobering metric, more U.S. vets have died by suicide in the last 10 years than service members who died from combat in Vietnam.

Troubling as these numbers are, they may be undercounted. They represent confirmed deaths by suicide, but other deaths may not be reported or classified as suicide because the evidence doesn’t support a death determination. This is a statistical gray zone, especially as our society wrestles with alcohol and opioid addiction.

As the nation commemorates another Memorial Day honoring those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice, let’s also remember those who came home and who may be suffering in silence. Men and women living in Wyoming and elsewhere for whom a call might save their life.

A meaningful way to honor those who didn’t return home is to come to the aid of their teammates who did. Please consider contacting members of the Wyoming congressional delegation and asking them to support an annual National Warrior Call Day on Nov. 21.

Ronald Reagan succinctly summed up the ethos of what we are trying to achieve with an annual National Warrior Call Day. “We can't help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” he said.

Larkin and Petry are co-chairs of the Warrior Call initiative. Larkin is a former Navy SEAL, 40th US Senate Sergeant at Arms and father of a Navy SEAL son who committed suicide. Petry is a 2011 recipient of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor.

