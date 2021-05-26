Larkin and Petry: To stem suicides, Wyoming should support a "National Warrior Day"

Qur bravest Americans need greater and immediate connection to save them from suicide.
That is the message we as U.S. veterans -- who have dealt very personally with suicide -- are taking to Congress and members of the Biden administration. Our organization and other like-minded groups are pressing policymakers in Washington, D.C. to establish an annual National Warrior Call Day to draw attention to those service members and vets, who may be perilously disconnected from teammates, family, friends and support systems.
A life-saving outreach effort to service members and veterans in Wyoming and beyond is needed more than ever – because many of those who are suffering are not seeking help or treatment, thus reinforcing the need for a call to these warriors. According to some recent estimates, approximately two-thirds of veterans who die by suicide have had no contact with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The day, which is planned for Sunday, Nov. 21, would mark a coast-to-coast call to action to connect with vets and service members. It asks that all Americans -- especially active duty and retired military personnel – make contact and call someone who has worn or is currently wearing the uniform and connect them with support.
Nowhere is this effort needed more than in Wyoming where the state has among the nation’s highest concentrations of military veterans and a high veteran suicide rate. Russell Stafford, an American Legion official in Wyoming, stresses why connecting with warriors one-on-one is so vitally important in the state and across the country.
The veteran suicide issue “has been accumulating over the years,” he says. “It needs to be addressed, and I don’t think the (Department of Veterans Affairs) or mental health-care system can keep up with it. So, it’s got to be done by fellow veteran brothers and sisters.”
We need to ask why our warriors are so disconnected. Misdiagnosis is part of the problem. Invisible wounds – such as undiagnosed traumatic brain injury -- manifest similar signs and symptoms seen in mental health disorders, which has been the default diagnosis for many veterans coming off the battlefield for the last 100 years. As a result, treating symptoms with a range of pharmaceuticals has been the predominate therapeutic intervention and consequence of not knowing what is really at hand. Many of these vets are injured, not mentally ill.
The trends are indeed alarming. Among current service members, a total of 377 current duty service members died by suicide in 2020. That number is up from 348 in the prior year. Active-duty suicides have been steadily increasing since 2016 when there were 280.
In its report on the latest suicide figures, the Pentagon noted "the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the well-being of our service members and their families."
For veterans, the rate of suicide ticked upwards in recent years despite increased public attention and funding on the problem, according to the most recent data (from 2018) released by Department of Veterans Affairs.
After adjusting for sex and age, veteran suicide was 27.5 per 100,000 individuals, up from 25.8 per 100,000 two years before. By comparison, among all U.S. adults, the suicide rate per 100,000 was much lower at 18.3. In a sobering metric, more U.S. vets have died by suicide in the last 10 years than service members who died from combat in Vietnam.
Troubling as these numbers are, they may be undercounted. They represent confirmed deaths by suicide, but other deaths may not be reported or classified as suicide because the evidence doesn’t support a death determination. This is a statistical gray zone, especially as our society wrestles with alcohol and opioid addiction.
As the nation commemorates another Memorial Day honoring those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice, let’s also remember those who came home and who may be suffering in silence. Men and women living in Wyoming and elsewhere for whom a call might save their life.
A meaningful way to honor those who didn’t return home is to come to the aid of their teammates who did. Please consider contacting members of the Wyoming congressional delegation and asking them to support an annual National Warrior Call Day on Nov. 21.
Ronald Reagan succinctly summed up the ethos of what we are trying to achieve with an annual National Warrior Call Day. “We can't help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” he said.
Larkin and Petry are co-chairs of the Warrior Call initiative. Larkin is a former Navy SEAL, 40th US Senate Sergeant at Arms and father of a Navy SEAL son who committed suicide. Petry is a 2011 recipient of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor.