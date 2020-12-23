Larkin: Wyomingites should make the call to save veterans from suicide

Four factors are aligning in Wyoming that underscore the deeply troubling and tragic problem of veteran suicides in the state.
First, the state has among the nation’s highest concentration of military veterans.
Second, the U.S overall is currently experiencing a dangerously high level of veteran suicides, which just recently ticked upwards.
Third, Wyoming already has one of the nation’s highest rates of suicide, especially among vets.
Fourth, the grinding on of the pandemic is increasing the isolation and stressors felt by many.
The statistics are extremely worrisome. The most recent data available from the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs shows that Wyoming has an annual veteran suicide rate almost double the rate for all Wyoming citizens — 62.8 per 100,000 for Wyoming veterans versus 33.6 per 100,000. As another point of comparison, the national suicide rate for all citizens (including vets and non-vets) stands at 18.1 per 100,000.
Wyoming’s leaders are focusing on the problem of suicides in the state. “It’s one of our top priorities, easily,” Lindsey Martin of the state Department of Health, said earlier this year. In one such approach, the VA and state leaders teamed up this fall to host a symposium on suicide prevention among veterans and active duty service members.
But far more emphasis must be placed on reaching those Wyoming vets who don’t raise their hands, who are suffering in silence, whose physical or psychological injuries have left them perilously disconnected from others.
Connecting with these people before they despair is paramount. That is why the Troops First Foundation and its partners in the military community are calling on veterans to share a sense of responsibility for those with whom they have served and to recognize the urgent need to connect.
Our ask is simple: if you live in Wyoming and are a veteran, reach out and connect with current and former battle buddies and let them know you care. In short, make a call, take a call and have an honest conversation. With research showing that active duty service members and vets in need of support often don’t seek help on their own, a call could save a life. The Foundation’s effort, known as “Warrior Call,” is seeking to have at least 50,000 current service members and vets make a phone call and connect with another by the end of the year.
Time is of the essence to make these connections. Invisible wounds linked to an underlying and undiagnosed traumatic brain injury can mirror many mental health conditions. At the same time, vets can be burdened with moral injury from their experiences. The traumas can impact and erode a person’s sense of hope, leading them to disconnect from friends and family and cause some to see suicide as the only way to relieve their pain.
In a sobering metric, more U.S. vets have died by suicide in the last 10 years than service members who died from combat in Vietnam. “Suicide among veterans remain disproportionately high, despite continued boosts to VA funding and efforts by Congress and the White House to curb the crisis,” Stars and Stripes reports.
Warrior Call is a movement that every state nation should embrace, but especially Wyoming with its high concentration of veterans and high suicide rate.
“At this time of additional stress, we want to make certain that Wyoming’s warriors, whether veterans or active duty, connect and check in with one another,” said Leroy Petry, a 2011 recipient of the Medal of Honor and co-chair of Warrior Call. “All it takes is a simple call to make a huge, life-changing difference.”
Larkin is co-chair of the Warrior Call initiative, a former Navy SEAL, 40th US Senate Sergeant at Arms and father of a Navy SEAL son who committed suicide.