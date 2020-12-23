Larkin: Wyomingites should make the call to save veterans from suicide

But far more emphasis must be placed on reaching those Wyoming vets who don’t raise their hands, who are suffering in silence, whose physical or psychological injuries have left them perilously disconnected from others.

Connecting with these people before they despair is paramount. That is why the Troops First Foundation and its partners in the military community are calling on veterans to share a sense of responsibility for those with whom they have served and to recognize the urgent need to connect.

Our ask is simple: if you live in Wyoming and are a veteran, reach out and connect with current and former battle buddies and let them know you care. In short, make a call, take a call and have an honest conversation. With research showing that active duty service members and vets in need of support often don’t seek help on their own, a call could save a life. The Foundation’s effort, known as “Warrior Call,” is seeking to have at least 50,000 current service members and vets make a phone call and connect with another by the end of the year.