Larson: Cheney's political future

On Sunday, Feb. 6, Victoria Eavis raised some insightful questions regarding Liz Cheney's future political career. Eavis points out that Cheney will have a hard time winning the Republican primary in August and that her only real path to re-election to Congress goes through a surge of anti-Trump sentiments within the GOP.

I share that analysis. I also believe, as Eavis suggests, that Cheney is planning to run for president as an independent. Technically, she might do it on a new platform, a third party of sorts, but in reality it will be as an independent.

Cheney's big short-term problem is that she cannot lose the primary in August and still be a credible presidential candidate in 2024. If her own voters choose a Trump-endorsed candidate instead of her, it will be a strong signal to Trump voters across the country to stay away from Cheney.

As thing look today, Cheney would not have much sway with Democrat voters in '24. She would need to court virtually all independents and also peel off a substantial part of Trump's voter base in order to win.

With a Congressional primary loss to Harriet Hageman under her belt, that last voter group will reject her and go for whoever Trump endorses (very likely Florida Governor Ron DeSantis).

To have a credible path to the White House, Cheney needs to do two things. First, she needs to back out of the GOP Congressional primary. She can do this if she turns her party's own ostracization of her into an asset. It would have to be strong enough to win over 20 or 30 million moderate Republicans and win an equal amount of independents and moderate Democrats.

In a tight three-way presidential race, theoretically speaking Cheney could win with 180 electoral votes. She would need a popular-vote share around 50 million, evenly spread, to make that happen.

It is unlikely, but not impossible. To increase her chances, Cheney need to do one more thing: play herself up as the undisputed leader on national security and foreign policy. This is the only policy area where she truly excels. On the other hand, she has very good command of it, better than most other credible presidential candidates.

Cheney has, in fact, worked so hard on building her credentials on foreign policy and national security that she has put aside almost every other important policy issue. She has no distinguishable track record on economic policy, other than having voted in lockstep with Trump for four years. Her position on social issues is not very well known. She has recently shifted her position on gay marriage (coinciding with her gradual move away from the Republican fold) but she has avoided speaking about abortions or education-related issues dear to conservatives, such as transgender bathrooms or critical race theory.

Her lack of interest in domestic policy issues have increasingly made Cheney irrelevant in Congress. This will be even more so going forward: with our national debt at completely unsustainable proportions, we will need every member of Congress to commit wholeheartedly to a major bipartisan fiscal rescue plan. Wyoming needs to send someone to Congress who has his or her focus on domestic issues in general, and fiscal responsibility in particular.

Cheney, on the other hand, could successfully position herself as the right presidential candidate. Without being cynical, her chances of doing so will get better with rising unrest around the world. With tensions high in the Indo-Pacific region as well as in Eastern Europe, a president with global expertise is preferable to a Congresswoman with the same focus.

Once she gets around to announcing her run, Cheney has some essential questions to answer. For example: the tensions in Ukraine are already spilling over into an arms race in the Balkans and NATO expansion in northern Europe. Does Cheney believe that Sweden and Finland should join NATO, thus heightening tensions with Russia in a part of Europe that, currently, is one of the most peaceful regions in the world?

Does Cheney share the traditional neoconservative opinion that America should engage in global, police-style military activism, or does she prefer a more restrained approach to sending our armed forces to faraway corners of the world?

Again, these are questions for her to answer on another day. For now, we will all wait for her to drop out of the Republican primary and announce her bid for president.

Sven R. Larson, Ph.D., is a political economist and writer with the European Conservative.

