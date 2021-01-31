Larson: How Trump will haunt Liz Cheney in 2022

The irony train is like the karma bus: it never misses a stop. After Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Donald Trump she has alienated herself from the vast majority of the former president’s voters here in Wyoming.
Now she is facing State Senator Anthony Bouchard in 2022. A blunt-speaking, unrelenting conservative whose style, values and political determination are a strikingly similar to Donald Trump.
In any other year, he would not stand a prayer’s chance against Liz Cheney. But 2022 is not going to be just any other year. Bouchard has a real chance of becoming Cheney’s primary nightmare.
This is all Cheney’s doing — and she is also the one who can fix it. So far, she has done nothing of the latter and far too much of the former. She has stunningly ignored the vibrant resentment that she stirred up with her Trump impeachment vote. One can argue the cases for and against her vote all day long; what is indisputable is the outrage among Cheney’s fiercely Trump-loyal constituents.
It is real, and it shows no signs of subsiding.
The longer Cheney waits with addressing it, the more entrenched that resentment will be. It may die down from social media, but that does not mean Trump-loyal voters will forget what they see as a betrayal of a great American president.
The more time Cheney spends in Washington talking about the bad policies coming out of the Biden administration, the more she solidifies the picture of herself as an establishment insider. It is almost as if she no longer cares about the people who put her in Congress.
This is out of character for Liz Cheney. She is a competent politician. She is an astute strategist and a political visionary. Few members of Congress can match her leadership qualities. Under normal circumstances she would coast through the 2022 primary and the general election.
But next year is not going to be like any other year. The ghost of her impeachment vote is going to hang over her until she decides to confront it. So long as she ignores it, she will only feed it and make it grow.
So far, she has chosen to ignore it. More than two weeks after her impeachment vote, her Facebook page is still littered with negative comments. Then you go to the supermarket, talk to friends, attend meetings with county GOP committees where they are now voting to censure Cheney.
Probably 95 percent of Trump voters in Wyoming will tell Liz Cheney that she helped put Biden in office and that she is complicit in everything he does. Right or wrong — this is the prevailing sentiment that she does not seem to understand.
All this helps Anthony Bouchard build his campaign. He will keep the anti-Cheney resentment alive. Right or wrong, he will pin everything Biden does on Cheney. He will hang the Keystone XL pipeline around her neck and he will make her responsible for the drilling ban that is going to destroy jobs and tax revenue in Wyoming.
By ignoring her voters, Cheney is raising the bar for her own re-election bid. This will have repercussions beyond Wyoming — so much, in fact, that it puts the prospect of a GOP House majority in peril.
As Conference Chair for the GOP House caucus, Cheney has to travel the country to recruit and support candidates in key districts. She did a fine job of it in 2020, being instrumental in shrinking the Democrat House majority.
One of her strong points as Conference Chair is that she stands so firmly planted in her district, with little effort being needed to secure her own re-election. By ignoring her voters today, she is going to have to spend a lot more money and time here next year.
That means spending time away from other states where her presence and attention will be needed.
Many people dismiss Bouchard right off the bat. They point to his rhetoric and his voting record and say that he is polarizing. They are right, of course, but that does not mean he is not a viable candidate. Being polarizing means that you drive voters in two directions: both away from you — and to you.
Bouchard stirs up a lot of opposition, but he also commands a strong, loyal following. He thrives in the headwind and is largely immune to smear and other negative campaign tactics. Anyone familiar with his two election victories understands that you have to take him seriously.
If Cheney ignores Bouchard and the voter sentiment he will tap into, she opens for the possibility that Bouchard will do to her next year what Trump did to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Yes, the probability of a primary upset is low, but it increases with every day that Liz Cheney stays in Washington talking about Biden.
For someone in a Congressional leadership position, this is bad political optics. It also creates problems for her in the future.
If Liz Cheney does not disarm the fallout from her impeachment vote, she may learn the hard way what John Kerry learned in 2004 about “being swiftboated” in a presidential election.
Sven R Larson, Ph.D., is a political economist living in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He is the author of Democracy or Socialism: The Fateful Question for America in 2024 (Palgrave).