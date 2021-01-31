Larson: How Trump will haunt Liz Cheney in 2022

The irony train is like the karma bus: it never misses a stop. After Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Donald Trump she has alienated herself from the vast majority of the former president’s voters here in Wyoming.

Now she is facing State Senator Anthony Bouchard in 2022. A blunt-speaking, unrelenting conservative whose style, values and political determination are a strikingly similar to Donald Trump.

In any other year, he would not stand a prayer’s chance against Liz Cheney. But 2022 is not going to be just any other year. Bouchard has a real chance of becoming Cheney’s primary nightmare.

This is all Cheney’s doing — and she is also the one who can fix it. So far, she has done nothing of the latter and far too much of the former. She has stunningly ignored the vibrant resentment that she stirred up with her Trump impeachment vote. One can argue the cases for and against her vote all day long; what is indisputable is the outrage among Cheney’s fiercely Trump-loyal constituents.

It is real, and it shows no signs of subsiding.

The longer Cheney waits with addressing it, the more entrenched that resentment will be. It may die down from social media, but that does not mean Trump-loyal voters will forget what they see as a betrayal of a great American president.