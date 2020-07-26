Latham: NAACP response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the George Floyd murder being the catalyst for change in systemic racism in the United States and particularly for change in police use of force and police brutality, activist groups like the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) have pushed lawmakers for increased police oversight. Law enforcement agencies across the nation differ in how they train and enforce policies. Activist would like police policies to be made that would be the same “across the board.” In other words, there should be national policies that every law enforcement agency has to follow. This would help to cut down on the disparity that we see in the different law enforcement agencies. The demand for transparency in policing is high and with uniform laws we can move closer to a more fair and just policing system for people of color.

It’s apparent that law enforcement agencies need to “police” themselves and make policies and train in ways that are beneficial for everyone. Another factor that needs to be addressed is building community trust. After a fatal shooting, lack of trust is one of the central issues that arises in debates about police use of force. Building trust between communities and law enforcement is paramount. It is well discussed that many residents in communities of color and poor communities, which are among the most targeted, do not trust the police, nor do they believe that police officers are there to protect them or their communities. People of color don’t trust the police in that they don’t respect citizens’ rights, “treat people with dignity or respect,” or make “fair and impartial decisions” when it comes to dealing with people of color and low income groups. Trustworthiness, this perception of policing across the US is low and needs serious improvements.

Pastor Stephen D. Latham has been the president of the local NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Unit 4108 in Cheyenne, WY for the last three years. He is an activist and community leader.

