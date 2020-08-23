Latham: Preparing to police, cultivating a culture

The United States is undeniably in a national policing crisis. Recently, many unarmed African Americans have lost their lives at the hands of police officers. In most cases, the officers were not prosecuted – sending a message that those who have taken an oath to protect and serve may kill civilians with impunity. These recent, relentless police-involved assaults and killings of people of color – with several incidents captured in graphic detail on bystanders’ cell phone videos – has inspired a movement of young and old activists, captured the attention of the media and elected officials, and generated calls for a fundamental change in policing.
The NAACP is calling for stricter guidelines for conduct and training in law enforcement to prevent incidents like the killing of George Floyd from happening in the future. We clearly need policing reform, it’s important for the community to be able to trust officers, and there are simply too many stories and now videos that demonstrate significant issues with how police use force, especially against people of color. They (NAACP) are calling for some kind of psychological screening tools to weed out potentially harmful officers and ant-racism training for new and current officers. Other suggestions include police departments instituting more stringent education requirements for police officers and urging departments to increase recruitment from historically Black colleges and universities. Police academics put too much focus on warrior-like culture and train officers to say they fear for their lives in nonviolent circumstances to justify unnecessary use of force.
When video began circulating of George Floyd trapped under the knee of a police officer, struggling to breathe, it was the latest reminder of America’s failure to address the racism and brutality that pervades U.S. policing. For those who train and educate law enforcement officials, Floyd’s death was also a moment of reckoning, prompting some of those educators to examine how they train and prepare officers to deal with people of color. The NAACP also notes that you can have the best training in the world but at the end of the day it comes down to morals, it also comes down to the culture of an organization, it comes down to what is tolerated. These things help frame the attitudes and behaviors of new and current officers.
Pastor Stephen D. Latham has been the president of the local NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Unit 4108 in Cheyenne, WY for the last three years. He is an activist and community organizer.
