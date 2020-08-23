Latham: Preparing to police, cultivating a culture

When video began circulating of George Floyd trapped under the knee of a police officer, struggling to breathe, it was the latest reminder of America’s failure to address the racism and brutality that pervades U.S. policing. For those who train and educate law enforcement officials, Floyd’s death was also a moment of reckoning, prompting some of those educators to examine how they train and prepare officers to deal with people of color. The NAACP also notes that you can have the best training in the world but at the end of the day it comes down to morals, it also comes down to the culture of an organization, it comes down to what is tolerated. These things help frame the attitudes and behaviors of new and current officers.