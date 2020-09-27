Latham: The #WeAreDoneDying campaign

None of the demands are unreasonable and should seriously be considered by all law enforcement. The senseless killing of George Floyd and others has sparked outrage in our nation and once again reminds us of the urgent need for justice, reform and transparency in our policing systems. The NAACP encourages law enforcement to incorporate these demands into their policies and help end systematic racism in this country.Pastor Stephen D. Latham has been the president of the local NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Unit 4108 in Cheyenne, WY for the last three years. He is an activist and community organizer.