Latham: The #WeAreDoneDying campaign

The Wyoming chapter, Unit 4108, of the NAACP stands with the national NAACP who has launched its #WeAreDoneDying campaign in response to the disproportionate number of Black lives lost at the hands of police. The campaign aims to eliminate racial disparities harming the lives of African Americans and other people of color. The NAACP has also released a list of reforms for law enforcement departments nationwide. NAACP President Derrick Johnson has enlisted all NAACP chapters across the nation to help disseminate these demands to law enforcement. The demands are as follows.
1. Create a Citizens Review Board, Police Trial Board or Accountability Review Board for the public to have permanent presence/seats and have subpoena power.
2. Release all body camera, citizens’ and business camera footage and 911 call audio to public.
3. Immediately release the names of all officers and supervisors involved in all shootings.
4. Release and/or create standard operating procedures (SOP)s:
5. a. To de-escalate conflict with person with weapon present and/or drawn, b. To clarify the “Shoot to Kill” or “Shoot to Injure” decisions, c. To remove corrupt officers, d. To de-escalate conflict of excessive force situations, e. To provide medical attention for shot or injured suspects, f. To test officers in shootings for alcohol and chemical substance.
6. Every minority shooting requires an elevated level of investigation within the city, county, state and national law enforcement.
7. Increase the use of special prosecutors when potential hate crimes are present.
8. Implement implicit bias training for interacting with persons of color to include racial sensitivity, diversity training and de-escalation strategies.
9. Enhance the collection of data on fatalities involving police officers.
10. Discourage so-called “citizen’s arrests” or escalating or confronting acts within the community.
11. Interact and team up with the NAACP and other organizations that promote public safety and good citizenship of the public.
None of the demands are unreasonable and should seriously be considered by all law enforcement. The senseless killing of George Floyd and others has sparked outrage in our nation and once again reminds us of the urgent need for justice, reform and transparency in our policing systems. The NAACP encourages law enforcement to incorporate these demands into their policies and help end systematic racism in this country.Pastor Stephen D. Latham has been the president of the local NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Unit 4108 in Cheyenne, WY for the last three years. He is an activist and community organizer.
Pastor Stephen D. Latham has been the president of the local NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Unit 4108 in Cheyenne, WY for the last three years. He is an activist and community organizer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!