Latham: Working together to improve relations between people of color and law enforcement

In 1908, a deadly race riot rocked the city of Springfield, the capital of Illinois. Such eruptions of anti-black violence — particularly lynching — were horrifically commonplace, but the Springfield riot was the final tipping point that led to the creation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Founded Feb. 12, 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s foremost, largest, and most widely recognized civil rights organization. It has more than a half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and the World and are the premier advocates for civil right in their communities, leading grassroots campaigns for equal opportunity and conducting voter mobilization. The mission of the NAACP is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. Appalled at this rampant violence, a group of white liberals issued a call for a meeting to discuss racial justice. Some 60 people, seven of whom were African American (including W. E. B. Du Bois, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, and Mary Church Terrell), signed the call, which was released on the centennial of Lincoln’s birth. The NAACP’s aim is to secure for all people the rights guaranteed in the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the United States Constitution.
The Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s echoed the NAACP’s goals, but leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. felt that direct action was needed to obtain them. Although the NAACP was criticized for working too rigidly within the system, prioritizing legislative and judicial solutions, the Association did provide legal representation and aid to members of other protest groups over a sustained period of time. The NAACP even posted bail for hundreds of Freedom Riders in the ‘60s who had traveled to Mississippi to register black voters and challenge Jim Crow policies. As de facto racial segregation remained and job discrimination lingered and urban poverty and crime increased, NAACP advocacy and action remained critical for the African American community.
The NAACP’s initiatives for the 21st century can best be summarized by its six “Game Changers”: economic sustainability, education, health, public safety and criminal justice, voting rights and political representation, and expanding youth and young adult engagement. The true movement of the NAACP lies in the faces of the multiracial, multigenerational army of ordinary men and women who united to awaken the consciousness of a people and a nation. With such a powerful membership base, all 2,200 chapters of the Association continue to persevere. Together, the NAACP will remain vigilant in its mission until the promise of America is made real for all Americans.
The NAACP Unit 4108 and Wyoming Highway Patrol are working together on policing reform. They have talked about several issues including a ban on choke holds, de-escalation training, and more cultural diversity training. Col. Haller and I continue to work together to improve relations between people of color and law enforcement.
Pastor Stephen D. Latham is President NAACP Unit 4108 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!