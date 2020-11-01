Latham: Working together to improve relations between people of color and law enforcement

In 1908, a deadly race riot rocked the city of Springfield, the capital of Illinois. Such eruptions of anti-black violence — particularly lynching — were horrifically commonplace, but the Springfield riot was the final tipping point that led to the creation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Founded Feb. 12, 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s foremost, largest, and most widely recognized civil rights organization. It has more than a half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and the World and are the premier advocates for civil right in their communities, leading grassroots campaigns for equal opportunity and conducting voter mobilization. The mission of the NAACP is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. Appalled at this rampant violence, a group of white liberals issued a call for a meeting to discuss racial justice. Some 60 people, seven of whom were African American (including W. E. B. Du Bois, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, and Mary Church Terrell), signed the call, which was released on the centennial of Lincoln’s birth. The NAACP’s aim is to secure for all people the rights guaranteed in the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the United States Constitution.