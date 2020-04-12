Law improves and expands air ambulance service while safeguarding Wyoming consumers

Unfortunately, some air ambulance companies have recently circulated misinformation concerning the intent and impact of this legislation. They charge that they are no longer able to provide their service to consumers as a result of a law we passed in 2019. This is completely false.

Air ambulance companies and their attorneys participated throughout the legislative process.

While passed in March of 2019, HB 194 did not take effect for a more than a year after passage, giving companies until April 1, 2020 to work with the Wyoming Department of Insurance.

The Wyoming Department of Insurance sent out multiple notices over the past several months reminding air ambulance providers of the deadline. During the most recent 2020 Wyoming Budget Session, no individuals or companies, including air ambulance companies, raised concerns with the law that would soon be coming into effect.

To be clear, the Wyoming Legislature has taken no actions to prevent residents from being able to participate in air ambulance membership programs. Companies that offer these programs are welcome and encouraged to continue offering their products. They need only comply with basic Wyoming Department of Insurance standards – straightforward consumer protections that every other company offering products in Wyoming follows.