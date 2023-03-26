Decades have passed since I was called a freshman. But I can’t think of a better word to capture the essence of the reality of being a new legislator stepping into a truly unique and dynamic environment where learning happens in real time and mistakes are often more valuable than successes.

I’m encouraged by the work accomplished during my first session on behalf of my district and the great state of Wyoming. It’s an incredible honor to serve the people of this wonderful state. I truly enjoyed and learned a great deal from working with other elected representatives, senators, and members of the executive branch.

A good way to describe my first session experience is to tell you a little about what I learned along with some things I already knew but developed an even greater appreciation for during my time in the Legislature.

The Wyoming Legislature is an extraordinary institution that runs full throttle during the session creating an action-packed, intense atmosphere so we can complete the work of the legislature in the time allowed by our Constitution and remain a citizen legislature. For a new legislator, this can be simultaneously exciting, intimidating and exhausting. But mostly, it’s an indescribable privilege, an experience I will never forget and for which I am sincerely grateful.

The dignity and decorum of the opening session pomp and circumstance was a clear signal that something significant was about to begin. You could sense the weight of the moment as we took our oath of office. The members of Wyoming’s 67th Legislature were stepping into a unique place and process worthy of respect; set aside for a special purpose at this specific time. It was a transformational moment for me that provided a fresh perspective through which I viewed my entire experience.

Unfortunately, it seemed that not everyone had the same perspective. I was disappointed to observe attempts to weaponize platforms, and labels. It concerned me to see the use of policy differences for personal political gain. We do have differences, but we also share significant areas of agreement. To magnify our differences leads to false choices and impedes the hard work of balancing interests. I found this approach a poor substitute for good governance and a hindrance to fulfilling our constitutional responsibilities.

Since I was a student at UW years ago, I’ve had a great love for both the U.S. and Wyoming Constitutions. I respect our constitutional republic and my time in the legislature only served to re-ignite my passion for constitutional processes and protections.

I sincerely believe that better ideas can emerge from our differences when we value people, and the constitutional processes are allowed to work as designed. I know it sounds naïve, but perhaps it’s not as naïve as it sounds. Maybe we really can do better. What if we recommitted ourselves to honoring the uniqueness of the place and purpose for which we came to the legislature — vigorously advocating and humbly collaborating in good faith for the benefit of Wyoming?

Republicans enjoy a supermajority in the Wyoming Legislature. However, the divisions within the party have resulted in some missed opportunities for conservatives to work together to address important issues. Factions are not new. I believe that no one faction of the Wyoming Republican Party can accomplish the best outcomes for Wyoming on their own. That’s why improving consensus building matters. Perhaps I believe this because I’m old enough to remember Ronald Reagan’s successful leadership in forming consensus and his “11th Commandment” admonition against publicly criticizing members of your own party. We can all do better at both.

I was also reminded that most of the things I learned in the first grade are still true today. Genuine courtesy, basic kindness and generous grace still go a long way, especially in the high-pressure environment of the legislature. We all needed this reminder throughout the session.

As I reflect on my first session, I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve and more committed than ever to helping find a path forward for principled conservatives to work together to address the needs of Wyoming. I’m hopeful we can learn to do better. I know we won’t get there by accident. It’s going to take a clear change of direction to reunite around our common interests and learn healthier ways to navigate our differences, but we must do it together!

Finally, I know I still have a lot to learn, which is good because I love learning, and life never stops teaching.