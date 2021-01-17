Lawyers and judges: The rule of law matters

Sadly, after all states had certified their elections and electoral college votes, and the litigation efforts had failed, the President and some Republicans in Congress began a campaign urging Congress to reject the electoral college votes of swing states which the President had lost—a campaign which, if successful, would have disenfranchised tens-of-millions of voters and put the nation into a full-blown Constitutional crisis. Rep. Cheney, putting aside considerations of party, promptly called out those actions for what they were: “unconstitutional” and “dangerous.” The Congresswoman went to the effort of preparing a lengthy memorandum reviewing all of the litigation that had debunked the “allegations” of fraud and illegality to convince her Republican colleagues that the election was over and that they had a duty under the Constitution and federal law to uphold the right of all states, including Wyoming, to control and determine their own electoral college vote. In response to her actions, she was personally targeted by the President, who told the angry partisans he had summoned to Washington on January 6th: “The Liz Cheneys of the world…we have to get rid of them.”