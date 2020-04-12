Lax: State leaders need to hold the line on oil and gas taxes and regulations

But now the pandemic is straining oil and gas markets even more, and the industry has a whole new wish list they are asking Wyoming to grant. In a special meeting on March 31, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted – with only hours of public notice and testimony only from industry – to temporarily eliminate the conservation tax for the first time in Wyoming history. The conservation tax rate has fluctuated over the years and was set at 0.0005, or five-tenths of a mill. You may be thinking, it’s such an insignificant amount, it’s not a big deal. But if that’s the case, then why even give the tax break in the first place? We are giving away the state’s money at a time when we need it the most, and the irony is that the companies have already admitted this tax break will not make a difference in terms of keeping drilling operations afloat.