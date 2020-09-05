Lay: PSC decision is critical to Wyoming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All of us here in Wyoming need to be concerned about what’s happening before our State’s Public Service Commission in its investigation of the 2019 “Integrated Resource Plan” (the “2019 IRP”) submitted by Rocky Mountain Power’s parent company, PacifiCorp. Reduced to essentials, the PacifiCorp proposal is to close its coal-fired power plants in Wyoming, replace them with wind and solar farms and build out new and upgraded transmission lines to deliver power to its customers, 85% of which are in states to the west of Wyoming. The proposed wind development alone would involve project areas encompassing roughly 500 square miles of our landscape.

Much to its credit, the Commission recognized last year that the change in PacifiCorp’s approach described in the 2019 IRP (a significant departure from its earlier IRPs), would have major implications for Wyoming’s economy, the livelihood of many of our citizens and the open space that sustains our wildlife, our sportsmen and the tourism that comprises the second-largest part of Wyoming’s economy. The Commission began an unprecedented investigation to determine whether the 2019 IRP had adequately considered these issues as a basis for whether to approve the specific generation and transmission infrastructure that Rocky Mountain Power would seek to build or acquire to implement the 2019 IRP.