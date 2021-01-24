Leadership: Legislative committees begin advancing critical bills

Similarly, Senate File 19 and House Bill 59 would provide greater certainty to businesses and workers by expanding protections against lawsuits arising from public health emergencies. These bills would shield business owners and employees that act in good faith to comply with public health directives from being sued by customers who may be exposed to an illness.

“These measures are critical to provide our businesses the confidence to get back to work and prevent frivolous lawsuits that can sink a company, even when it has done everything right,” explained Senator Tara Nethercott, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“By the same measure, this bill looks out for customers by ensuring businesses are held accountable for gross negligence. Similar laws across the country have earned the support of business advocacy groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers,” Chairwoman Nethercott added.

The pandemic has strained our hard-working men, women, families and industries. Wyoming legislators are committed to alleviating unnecessary burdens on them wherever we can. One such effort is Senate File 16, which would update a decades-old “net-metering” system. The bill would replace a mandatory compensation requirement for excess power generated by solar and renewable sources.