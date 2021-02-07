Leadership: Virtual session advances administrative bills; hard work ahead

This time most years, the Wyoming Legislature would be convened under the dome of our State Capitol for the Legislative Session. This year, because of the ongoing public health impacts of the pandemic, our work looks a little different. A virtual format has allowed legislators and staff to work both remotely and in-person from Cheyenne, with precautions in place to protect all those involved in the Legislature’s business. But make no mistake, your lawmakers are hard at work to address the issues facing our great state.
On Friday, the Legislature concluded an eight-day virtual session, in which both the House and Senate considered a host of bills that were passed out of committees a week earlier. It was a productive assembly. Nearly 200 pieces of legislation have been introduced already. Of those, the House advanced 19 bills and the Senate another 14.
Most of those were administrative pieces of legislation, like authorizations for critical spending. Budgetary and individual legislator bills remain to be heard next month.
Those are in the pipeline, which was one of the primary purposes of the past eight days—to prepare the bulk of the legislation for consideration when the Legislature reconvenes on March 1. On Wednesday, Governor Gordon, House Speaker Barlow and Senate President Dockstader announced plans to safely do so. That plan includes both in-person and remote participation.
Governor Gordon also announced that legislators, legislative staff and certain journalists will be offered COVID-19 vaccinations. This strategy, the Governor noted, will require fewer than 100 vaccinations.
Importantly, the Governor’s and Leadership’s strategy includes robust opportunities for members of the public who are not comfortable participating in-person to do so remotely, just as they have been able to throughout the Legislative Session so far. We invite residents to join us and hope the virtual options will encourage even greater participation. We are a Citizen Legislature, and we are here to work with you and for you.
Certainly, there is a lot of work ahead. Lawmakers will remain at the grindstone, even though we are not in Cheyenne, including three days of remote committee meetings in late February and preparation of the Budget Bill, which will be presented to the public by Feb. 22.
We applaud legislators from both parties who have and continue to work tirelessly to ensure this is a successful session. Members’ dedication before and throughout this assembly has provided the confidence to advance the bills we did this week, and it makes us certain that we will meet the challenges facing Wyoming head on when we reconvene at the start of next month.
Mike Greear (HD 27) is the Speaker Pro Tempore of the Wyoming House of Representatives. Larry Hicks (SD11) is the Vice President of the Wyoming Senate.