Leadership: Virtual session advances administrative bills; hard work ahead

Governor Gordon also announced that legislators, legislative staff and certain journalists will be offered COVID-19 vaccinations. This strategy, the Governor noted, will require fewer than 100 vaccinations.

Importantly, the Governor’s and Leadership’s strategy includes robust opportunities for members of the public who are not comfortable participating in-person to do so remotely, just as they have been able to throughout the Legislative Session so far. We invite residents to join us and hope the virtual options will encourage even greater participation. We are a Citizen Legislature, and we are here to work with you and for you.

Certainly, there is a lot of work ahead. Lawmakers will remain at the grindstone, even though we are not in Cheyenne, including three days of remote committee meetings in late February and preparation of the Budget Bill, which will be presented to the public by Feb. 22.

We applaud legislators from both parties who have and continue to work tirelessly to ensure this is a successful session. Members’ dedication before and throughout this assembly has provided the confidence to advance the bills we did this week, and it makes us certain that we will meet the challenges facing Wyoming head on when we reconvene at the start of next month.

Mike Greear (HD 27) is the Speaker Pro Tempore of the Wyoming House of Representatives. Larry Hicks (SD11) is the Vice President of the Wyoming Senate.

