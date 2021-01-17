Leadership: Wyoming lawmakers are committed to tackling toughest challenges

On Tuesday, the Wyoming Legislature gaveled in the start of the 66th Legislative Session. Now begins our hard work on behalf of the people of Wyoming.

This year presents distinct challenges, both operationally and on a host of budget and policy issues.

The continued impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic pose notable obstacles to the Legislature’s work. Our top priorities are to safely, effectively and transparently carry out the work of the people we are elected to serve, and to ensure the health and well being of all staff, legislators and the public. We can do both.

To that end, both chambers approved rules that provide latitude to allow legislators to participate based on their needs and within the schedule we have developed. That schedule includes a mix of virtual and in-person participation, which will begin in earnest next week when committees begin meeting virtually to work bills. Importantly, the full session schedule includes 34 legislative working days, which closely aligns with past general sessions.