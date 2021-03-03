League: Not voting is the real scandal. Voter fraud is not a problem

B. What does the cheater or his boss need to know?

1. Name and address of the voter to impersonate

2. That the person isn’t going to vote and didn’t cast an absentee ballot

3. That an election judge won’t catch the impersonation (Wyoming is a big small town)

C. Is this information readily available? Part of it is.

1 . People or organizations with a valid reason can obtain a list of registered voters with their names, addresses, and parties.

2. But safeguards are in place.

a. Voter rolls are run through the Social Security Administration data base so that the decreased are removed.

b. Absentee voters are identified in poll books with their ballots’ stage noted--requested, mailed, returned, processed. The information is confirmed with the clerk’s office if a person turns up saying he lost his absentee ballot.

3. Cheaters have to know that the person is not going to vote in this election.

Do enough people fit this outline that stopping one cheater is worth having everyone show an ID at every election?