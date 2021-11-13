Lee: Stand up to what would manipulate our voices

There is a great sadness and anger on both sides of the divide around America's battling of a killer virus. This wasn’t the case in the early 50’s when polio was the scourge of America. The virus attacked children and young adults until Jonas Salk discovered the vaccine to prevent Polio.

What has changed in the last 65 years in America with regards to vaccinations? In the early 50’s school children and young adults lined up to get their first shot to eradicate the polio virus. Our present inoculation process is fraught with disinformation, threats toward school board members, lawsuits in states where school district choose to require vaccinations and masking to keep their students safe.

The efforts in the 50’s with mass vaccinations reduced paralysis and death within 6 months to basically eradicate the virus in America. The discovery of the COVID vaccine and its delivery quickly dropped the number of deaths and infections. Yet many refuse to get vaccinated while the virus flourished in the unvaccinated allowing it to linger and start driving up deaths again.

Americas mind set is different now than back in the early 50’s. It is easier now for conspiracy theories, disinformation and lies to run unchecked in our current forms of communications. The closest thing to social media in the 50’s consisted of radio, newspapers and the early development of television. There wasn’t the proliferation of unchecked news. Editors in those early mediums’ responsibility was to make sure stories where fact checked. Those mediums still exit yet with the arrival of the internet came: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok, You Tube and many other platforms to acquire our information that are unchecked for accuracy. There has been little to no editorial oversight thus allowing the spread of disinformation, half-truths and lies to promote a particular position. We saw editorial check and balance during the reporting of the Watergate break in. Then Ben Bradley, the editor of the Washington Post, pushed his young reporters who broke the story, which lead to the resignation of President Nixon’s presidency to have collaborating evidence to back the truthfulness of their claims. We saw the results of these unchecked editorial review in the run up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capital. Social media allowed a false narrative of disinformation to develop that our Nations election was stolen. They stoked fears in those who had lost the election. You had provocateurs like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon promoting “Stop the Steal.” Their answer was to overturn the election through disinformation and lies about the election on social media. Yet their actions to over tun the election were continually refuted. This occurred through Judicial Review by the courts and State Election ballot audits that affirmed overwhelmingly that this was the safest most fairly run election in our country’s history.

The issue is bigger than to vaccinate or not. The issue is how social media has distorted the truth on important issues like COVID vaccination and the results from our National Election. Those truths of the voting in our national election have been affirmed repeatedly by Judicial Review of the courts and State Election ballot audits. The truths on COVID vaccination have been continually upheld through rigorous testing and CDC COVID protocol for approving the vaccinations. Yet Foreign and domestic interest are trying to destabilize our Republic and undermine our democracy though their use of misinformation, half-truths and lies.

You see a push to control the voice of the people through the change in state voting laws to obstruct the right to vote. We as Americans need to stand up to these forces that would like to manipulate our people’s voices. We don’t live in an autocratic society. Yet some would like nothing better than an autocratic leader.

Bill Lee is a 1973 graduate from the University of Wyoming in social work. He worked and coached for 37 years as a school social worker in Lander.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0