Leman: Here is to post-presidential election hope

Imagine, for a moment, waking up on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Americans will be learning (hopefully) that either our current president has been re-elected or that we have a newly elected president. Nearly half of the American people will be celebrating and the other half will be mourning.

Granted, election outcomes are important, but are we sure we have a proper perspective on politics these days? Are we still capable of reason? If “our” political hopeful wins (whoever that may be), will we be able to tolerate anyone criticizing even one of his policy decisions?

If the answer is no, chances are we will be guilty of trying to deify him.

No matter how many promises they make to us, politicians never will be able to solve all our problems. That is not the purpose of government. We need to remember that politicians are not gods. So, when someone is critical of their policies, it is not sacrilege; it is not blasphemy. We should stop behaving like it is.

When they make excuses for bad policy decisions, ideologues feed into the practice of idolizing politicians. They seem to believe that admitting mistakes threatens their own power. Actually, admitting mistakes is a sign of confidence and strength. Denying real mistakes indicates either a lack of awareness or fear.