Leman: Subsidiarity and the common good

Many of my friends are concerned that socialist ideas seem to be gaining interest nationally. They notice that even conservative minded people are placing unrealistic hopes on government. As if the “right form” of government can solve all of our problems. That will never be true. Families, religious communities, and local charities all have an irreplaceable role to play. And yet, the best “version” of government should still be debated.

I am no expert, but, it seems to me that the best way to prevent socialism is to enable strong state governments. Local governments are in a better position to determine what necessary infrastructure looks like. They have a clearer understanding of the particular unmet needs of the people, as well as what would be the most effective and efficient solutions to the problems people are facing. Strong local governments are more accessible and easier to hold accountable. And, in the event that the federal government does overstep its Constitutional authority, which it often does, we will want a state government weighty enough to push back. But Wyoming will only be able to do that if it is adequately funded. Specifically, how do we ensure that?