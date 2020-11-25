Leman: Thankful in 2020

I don’t pretend to know what God might be doing by allowing so much turmoil this year. Then again, God does a lot of things that I don’t understand. And, yet, here we are. Despite everything that seems to be going wrong, we are still so very blessed.

So, what are we to make of suffering in 2020?

As a member of the Catholic clergy, I would share with you my reflection. Not to emphasize more difference, but only to offer hope. If it isn’t useful to you, leave it.

Christians think about suffering within the context of the Gospel. Pope Francis recently said, “The revelation of God’s love for us seems madness. Every time that we look at the cross, we find this love. The crucifix is truly the great book of God’s love.”

We remember that prior to Jesus’ crucifixion he said, “No greater love is there than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” And again, “No one takes my life from me, I lay it down freely.”

Christ’s love then, is not a warm fuzzy feeling. It’s is a decision, and a costly one.