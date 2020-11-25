Leman: Thankful in 2020

Finding gratitude this Thanksgiving may seem a little more difficult than usual. To say 2020 has been a challenging year would be to win the understatement of the decade. Our beautiful home state is facing an unprecedented economic crisis. Racial tension, political division and violence are regular courses on the media menu. There seems to be no obvious end to the pandemic in sight. On top of everything else, we still face the usual trials and tribulations of everyday life.
With so much facing us, we would greatly benefit from coming together. Unfortunately, as a people we seem more interested in focusing on our differences. Whether its politics, religion, or worldview, we seem more concerned with distinguishing our own perspectives than finding out how they may overlap with the views of others.
Obviously, talking about what makes us different is very important. But it is a dangerous thing to ignore what we have in common. It is interesting that while we continue to articulate our many differences, a contagious virus spreads through human to human interaction seemingly unimpressed by what sets us apart. It is unfortunate that it takes a life-threatening virus to remind us how much we are the same.
Fortunately, deadly viruses are not the only thing that can spread through our common humanity. As a popular social media meme reminds us, forgiveness, healing, and love are contagious as well.
I don’t pretend to know what God might be doing by allowing so much turmoil this year. Then again, God does a lot of things that I don’t understand. And, yet, here we are. Despite everything that seems to be going wrong, we are still so very blessed.
So, what are we to make of suffering in 2020?
As a member of the Catholic clergy, I would share with you my reflection. Not to emphasize more difference, but only to offer hope. If it isn’t useful to you, leave it.
Christians think about suffering within the context of the Gospel. Pope Francis recently said, “The revelation of God’s love for us seems madness. Every time that we look at the cross, we find this love. The crucifix is truly the great book of God’s love.”
We remember that prior to Jesus’ crucifixion he said, “No greater love is there than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” And again, “No one takes my life from me, I lay it down freely.”
Christ’s love then, is not a warm fuzzy feeling. It’s is a decision, and a costly one.
The image of Christ on the cross is a beautiful message of hope for our time. The message is this: Regardless of what you have done or failed to do in the past, regardless of your language, color, creed, or any other factor that you think makes you “different,” there is something that makes you equal in dignity to every other human person. First, you were created in the image and likeness of God. And second, Christians believe, you were redeemed by the blood of Jesus Christ who calls out to you from the cross saying, “You are worth this much pain and suffering. You are even worth dying for. Because you are precious in God’s eyes.”
The truth is, none of us chose the hand we were dealt in 2020. It has been very difficult at times. But if I want to love like Christ, and doing so entails making decisions to love, then the only questions I have to answer is what to do with the time I have left.
I hope you decide to be good to yourself this week. Pray. Get some rest. Go for a walk. Eat well (strive for moderation). If entertainment-news it robbing you of peace, decide to turn it off.
Then remember, as difficult as some of our days may be, we all likely have family members and friends who are taking all of this even harder. Decide to send them a text, give them a call or set up a Zoom meeting with them. Decide to find creative ways to remind those who are less fortunate that the world is a better place with them in it. Decide to remember that our differences make the world a more interesting and beautiful place. Decide to look for our shared dignity in those who think and believe differently.
These decisions to love oneself and others aren’t exactly dying on the cross. But sometimes my pride would rather have me die on a cross that decide to love. And that’s the point. These types of decisions can be very costly to our pride.
The decision to love also gives a deep sense of meaning and purpose to our lives. And that is something to be truly grateful for, even in 2020.
Deacon Mike Leman works for the Diocese of Cheyenne in the Office of Catholic Social Teaching and Legislative Liaison
