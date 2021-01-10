Leman: The one ring and the necessity of separating powers

Given the political environment today, Tolkien’s own wisdom seems worth revisiting.

The genius of our Democratic Republic is precisely the fact that it recognizes both the danger and the necessity of power. We must have law and order and a means to enact them. But too much power in one place is a threat, even when it is wielded by those with the best of intentions. Our founders recognized this when they conceived the notion of the separation of powers.

Here is the point upon which I wish to focus: wisdom alone isn’t enough for Tolkien’s heroes to resist the temptation for consolidated power. They also need willpower and the ability to recognize the goodwill in others. Without these traits, the temptation to take all power into our own hands will overwhelm us, just as it overwhelms Boromir in the story.

There are no shortages of examples whereby Americans across the political spectrum demonstrate both a lack of willpower and an inability to see goodwill in those who disagree with them.