Leman: Wyoming’s 65th Legislature has important opportunities

I’ve heard some folks say that our state hasn’t executed anyone since 1992, so it doesn’t make sense that the Diocese of Cheyenne should join other groups who are seeking to repeal the death penalty. Similarly, I’ve heard others deny the importance of unborn protection bills because, they claim, there aren’t that many abortions happening in Wyoming.

If we are triaging by numbers, such arguments raise a valid point. After all, there are many other important issues whereby the marginalized are indirectly impacted (for better or worse) by our current laws. The argument could be made that the status of these laws have an effect on a greater number of people and, therefore, all attention should be focused on them. Moreover, legislative solutions are important to seek, but they are just one part of the picture. There are many other things that could be done that aren’t so controversial. Doesn’t it make sense to focus solely on those instead?

Such questions remind me of a story Catholic author Mathew Kelly tells in one of his books about a man who tries to prepare a presentation for work while at home watching his young son. He finds little games to distract his son so that he can focus on his work. At one point, he tears a picture of a map of the world out of a magazine, tears it into puzzle pieces and tells his son if he can put the map back together, he will earn $20 dollars.