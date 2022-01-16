Lenhardt: Oil, gas made our education system one of the best

Claiming to speak for Wyoming’s teachers, the Wyoming Education Association recently joined hands with the Wilderness Society to argue that relying on oil and gas revenue to fund our schools (and teachers’ salaries) is “dangerous,” and won’t “provide for the health or well-being of our communities.” As a graduate of Wyoming’s public schools, and now as a Wyoming public school teacher and coach, I want you to know that on this, the WEA does not speak for me. As I consider my life and career in Wyoming, I’m not persuaded by WEA’s doom and gloom. I believe Wyoming’s teachers should instead be filled with gratitude.

The WEA’s stated mission is to be involved in every “effort to advance the finest of America’s dreams: universal, free public education for every child.” An admirable goal, and I’m proud to be a part of it in my corner of Wyoming. The truth is free universal education in Wyoming is only made possible by the oil and gas industry. In fact, education for our students goes beyond free in Wyoming. Oil and gas pay for so much of K-12 education that the rest of us are just along for the ride. 2020 was terrible for all of us. It was the worst in memory for people in oil and gas, and still that industry provided over $540 million for K-12 education that year. That’s enough revenue to pay the salary of every single public-school teacher in Wyoming with quite a bit left over.

Speaking of teacher salaries, according to the National Education Association, Wyoming does better in starting salaries, average salaries, and per-student spending than all our neighboring states. Combined with Wyoming’s low cost of living, teachers in Wyoming are afforded a lifestyle that is only dreamt of in other parts of the country. As a coach I’m also well aware of the expense associated with travel for our schools’ extra-curricular activities. To give our students the chance to compete against Wyoming’s other large schools, whether its football, soccer, band, drama, or speech and debate, requires significant travel made possible by the oil and gas industry.

We live in a world that is full of knee-jerk reactions. One of those is an unfortunate narrative that portrays the oil and gas industry as “dying.” You don’t need to look very far to see that demand for Wyoming’s fossil fuel resources is skyrocketing, and projections continue to forecast that the country and the world will continue to need Wyoming’s oil and gas for decades to come. The industry is resilient and will continue to evolve and develop to help our state and our education system. That’s a good thing because so many people in Wyoming, including family members of teachers, have relied on this critical industry to raise their families.

I understand the desire to look at alternative sources of revenue for schools. Relying on any one industry for so much is not good policy. In a state with as little population as ours, funding alternatives are difficult to find. In my classroom, I ask students to look at difficult problems and make difficult choices on how to respond. The WEA should be held to a similar standard. I would have liked them to offer even one suggestion on where alternative sources of revenue could come from. Instead, they chose to link arms with an anti-oil and gas activist to support President Biden’s agenda. Abandoning what has made our education system one of the best in the country would be a mistake. Doing so without any other plan would be devastating.

I live and work in Wyoming because I respect the values and hard work that makes this state the best in the country. The oil and gas industry has contributed much to our schools and has given our students, teachers, and administrators the tools needed to teach, learn, and lead.

Mark Lenhardt has 12 years of teaching experience, and currently instructs students in Social Studies at Rock Springs High School. He is also the head football coach of the RSHS Tigers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0