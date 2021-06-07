Lenhart: A tale of two Wyomings

What does this tell us about Wyoming’s future? It tells us that Wyoming is not immune to national trends of increased urbanization. More people are moving to large metro areas and even though none of Wyoming’s cities could be classified as “large,” the migration from smaller to larger is evident here. This means that the future of Wyoming is likely to be less focused on the natural resource and agriculture-based communities and more focused on the more economically diversified communities and their interests.

This data also shows that population follows economic opportunity. The areas with the highest growth were the areas with the most diverse local economies. The other areas of the state that also had growth between around four and seven percent – Crook, Park, and Sheridan counties – all have economies that have significant tourism sectors. While this is oversimplifying the issue somewhat, it is a useful shorthand. The areas in Wyoming that have been least affected by loss of population, especially loss of those raised in Wyoming who choose not to live here as adults, are those that provide the most economic options to its population.