Lenhart: Be careful how you vote in primaries

Solutions matter. Now is not the time for platitudes and vagueness. Our state has serious issues that will not wait before they must be addressed. Candidates who cannot say what they hope to do and how they will do it are probably not ready to be in elected office. Vagueness suggests one of two things: either the candidate has not put the work in to be prepared for the position they seek, or the candidate is running not because they want to serve their community, but because they want the ego inflation that comes with the fancy title. When evaluating candidates, voters should be sure that they have something more to offer than vague platitudes. They should seek out candidates with actual proposals, and proposals that could work, before casting their vote.

Beware the attackers. Lastly, as with almost every election, I am seeing attacks against candidates. I am not one of those who believes every negative advertisement is bad. There is a place for contrasting with a political opponent and there is even a place for criticizing opponents, especially when they fail to meet one of the standards listed above. However, if the only reason you can articulate as to why you should be elected is an attack on the other candidate, you should not be in the race.