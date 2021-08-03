Lenhart: Better because of Mike Enzi

Wyoming lost one of its titans this week with the passing of former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi. Enzi was an example of the best of Wyoming. He served his community, his state, and his nation with a humble attitude and a hard work ethic. He was a throwback to a different time in the U.S. Senate, when the focus was on the deliberative body and finding solutions, rather than the grandstanding and deadlock was see so often today.

Enzi was the rare politician that met our (often unrealistic) expectations of how we hope our politicians act. We were lucky to have him.

What made Enzi such a special figure was that he did not do his job for the glory. He was a man who, despite being in an incredibly public job surrounded by national figures, put his head down and went to work every day. He was not flashy, and he was not the sort to seek out the limelight. That is not to say he was not a presence. It was hard not to notice when he entered a room, but in my various interactions with him over the years, I never once got the sense that he was convinced of his own self-importance. He was just Mike Enzi from Gillette, and he was here to serve.