Lenhart: Elections have consequences, but one election is not the end

At the same time, when the dust settles, many of us are going to be disappointed at the results. The two party system lends itself to relative parity — at least on a national scale — and it is almost impossible for a single party to maintain control over an extended period of time. Some candidates we believe in will lose, and sometimes in circumstances we believe are unfair. We can mourn the results for a while, but even though every election is important, we should not let a single election lead us to despair. Even good ideas sometimes fail to catch on the first time. It is important that we learn lessons from elections, but it is also important not to overlearn them. Just because a candidate or cause is unsuccessful in a particular race — and especially a particular close race — does not mean that the candidate or cause will be forever unsuccessful. Elections are merely a reflection of a particular point in time. They measure voter attitudes and enthusiasm in that moment, but as we can see by changing vote totals for candidates, voter attitudes change over time.

One election will not make or break a particular party or cause. It may result in better or worse policies in the short term, but it will not end the debate. We will still have to carefully contend with the issues, keep an eye on our elected officials, and fight for what we believe in. Victory does not mean that everyone — or even a majority — agree with a particular course, and our public officials should still be proactive in explaining their decisions and their rationale to the public. A winning candidate one year may be a losing one the next. Life will go on, even in the political sphere. The political world is a series of battles, but it is doubtful anyone will ever win the “war.” As we digest the results of this year’s election, lets keep that in mind. It may be painful. It may be joyful. It is certain to be important, but just as certainly, it is not the end.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne and a former Chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. He can be reached at khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

