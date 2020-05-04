Lenhart: Government must balance rights to life and liberty when making COVID-19 decisions

Most of the United States has been under some level of lockdown, quarantine or social distancing orders for over six weeks now. We have seen just about everyone sacrifice something, whether it be merely the ability to do what we want on a day-to-day basis or the more substantial sacrifices of those caring for our sick and at-risk people. As this temporary distancing drags on, we are beginning to see the impacts of the decision to isolate. On one hand, the isolation has been far more successful than I expected at reducing the number of infections and deaths in Wyoming. The rallying cry of “flatten the curve” has been very successful so far. On the other hand, however, the ongoing recommendations to stay at home and limit our interactions with others have had negative effects on businesses and on many people’s mental and emotional well-being. As the fatigue of isolation sets in, we are beginning to see calls to “reopen” and remove restrictions. Our government leaders are wrestling with the question of when, where and how to respond to these calls, coupled with the data on the virus and its spread.