Lenhart: 2020 is a year of big decisions in Wyoming politics

Lastly, significant issues arise every year that are simply not on anyone’s radar ahead of time. No one knows what this year’s surprise issues will be yet, but we can hope that our elected officials will deal with them properly. The most important thing our legislators can do is to consider these unexpected issues carefully and thoughtfully. They should think critically about what is at stake and how their decisions will impact those around them. Too often, overworked legislators will defer to those who speak the loudest. This usually means they defer to those whose personal interests are impacted one way or another.

While this is vital information for legislators to have, they must also step back and consider how their decisions impact the state as a whole. Will their decision be fair? Who will it help and who will it hurt? Will it address the underlying problem, or only address symptoms of a deeper issue? What consequences will flow from their decision? If our legislators ask these sorts of questions before voting, they are far more likely to make the right decision than if they simply go along with the loudest voices.

This is an important year for Wyoming, with big decisions to be made. The choices made this year will impact us for a long time, so let’s hope that Wyoming’s voters and elected officials are as careful and thoughtful as we know they can be.

