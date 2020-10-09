Lenhart: Legislature should prepare for growth

This is important for two main reasons: first, a diverse economy protects against disruptions and downturns that may impact certain sectors. Even if the mineral industry is doing poorly, having a wide variety of other industries keeps options open for Wyoming workers and Wyoming’s economy as we weather external market forces.

Second, economic diversification is key to keeping Wyoming’s home-grown population around. We lose a high percentage of our young people to out-of-state opportunities. As the parent of school-age children, my hope is that Wyoming will provide them the opportunity to stay in Wyoming if they wish to. Providing varied economic opportunities to Wyoming’s population is key to accomplishing that goal and the legislature should look to ways to expand Wyoming’s economic options.

Education is another looming issue that the legislature should pay attention to. We as a state need to consider how we provide education and how we can do so efficiently. Our current system has many layers of oversight and responsibility, but this divided system has so many different layers and areas of responsibility that it can be difficult to have meaningful reform.