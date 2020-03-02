Lenhart: State legislature shouldn't be afraid to explore land purchase

As has been established many times, our state is in a difficult financial position that is unlikely to resolve itself. It will almost certainly require some new action on the part of our state government to fix Wyoming’s future financial outlook. This potential land purchase could provide a major tool in addressing these problems. Those in favor of the purchase have pointed to the possibility of increased mineral leasing as a new source of state revenue. Parts of the land for sale include both existing and untapped mineral resources – especially oil. As our legislators consider this purchase, several have indicated that they are considering it in investment terms: is this purchase likely to result in a long-term increase in state funds? As long as those legislators are looking at the investment using a forward-thinking perspective, this is an excellent basis for evaluating this purchase.

Those opposing the purchase have mainly raised concerns about spending the money that this purchase would require at a time when state funds are already in short supply. While the purchase price has not been determined, estimates have ranged from $400 million to $2 billion. At a time when our state budget is already strained, our legislators are right to be concerned at the prospect of a multi-billion dollar purchase, even if the purchase funds would likely come from state investment dollars – rather than the general fund.