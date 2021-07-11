Lenhart: Summer politics

As the weather has turned warmer, many of us are spending less time thinking about politics. That is healthy: we should be enjoying the few months of warmth while we can. There are few places in the world that can rival Wyoming in summer and it is good for us to spend some time focusing on the good around us rather than fretting about the latest political intrigue.

Nevertheless, Wyoming still has some political happenings that warrant our attention. Recently, the New York Times broke a story about alleged political spying in Wyoming, purportedly funded by Susan Gore — a frequent donor to right wing candidates and causes in Wyoming. The story is interesting not only because it sounds like something you would read in a bad thriller novel, but also in how poorly executed and thought out the scheme was.

For those unfamiliar with the story, the Times reported that Gore paid at least two people to pose as liberals and attempt to infiltrate the Wyoming Democratic Party and other left-leaning organizations and campaigns. The goal of this is unclear, although it appeared that the infiltrators also sought to find information on what they perceived as “moderate” Republicans.