Lenhart: Time for the legislature to update Wyoming's education system

One thing all of us can agree upon is that we want a great education system for Wyoming. As the husband of an educator and the father of two children making their way through Wyoming schools, I especially want an education system that is on the cutting edge and that supports (and compensates) our teachers well. My concern is that our current system has not substantially changed since the last of the Campbell cases. With perpetually rising education costs and stagnant state tax revenues, it is only a matter of time before we hit a fiscal cliff. If we do, our education system will not be immune. I want our state education system to lead in innovation and provide our kids, teachers and communities the best possible results. If that is going to happen, it is time for us to start taking a careful look at all aspects of our state education system – from funding to standards to instructional methods – and make sure that all are operating at maximum capacity. If Wyoming really does hit a fiscal wall in a few years, education will suffer along with the rest of state government. We must act soon to avoid a crisis in the future.