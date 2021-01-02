Lenhart: What Wyoming can learn from the elections

Elections are an opportunity to learn about our fellow citizens. By seeing how they voted, we can see what arguments are effective, learn about changes in our communities, and hopefully, gain some information that helps us better understand how we all think. Looking at the 2020 election from the perspective of Wyoming, there are several lessons we can learn.

The national election results showed that -- love him or hate him -- President Trump is speaking to a section of society that previously felt ignored. After four years of opposition and criticism, President Trump overperformed expectations, even if he does not return to office. Pundits predicted a bloodbath, but vote totals showed a very close election. Even those who oppose President Trump need to accept that his success comes from speaking to a part of America that does not feel represented. I am not talking about white nationalists or other fringe groups that have adopted Trump and who Trump’s opponents would paint as the core of his support. Rather, most of Trump’s support comes from ordinary people who felt that Trump would do a better job representing them than Joe Biden. My personal belief is that Trump saw that much of America feels there is a growing divide between elites and the rest of the population. They feel that those in power do not understand their concerns and struggles, but Trump spoke to them in a way that others had not. It is interesting to think about what might have been if Trump’s message had been brought by a more disciplined communicator.