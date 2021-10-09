Lenhart: Wyoming in 2030

I recently spent some time thinking about what Wyoming will be like in 2030. How will it change? How will it stay the same? What trends are we seeing now that will shape its future? The next ten years will shape the future for Wyoming. We will see changes to our state’s demographic makeup, to its tax system, and, if we are wise, to how we approach the opportunities in front of us.

I believe certain demographic changes are likely underway that will occur regardless of what any of us think or do. I believe we will continue to see population growth concentrated in the southeast corner of our state. Laramie County grew to over 105,000 people as of the 2020 census. By the 2030 census, I believe there is a strong possibility that Laramie County grows to over 150,000 people. I would not be surprised if it reached 200,000. When you look at population trends in nearby and similarly situated communities — Greeley and the rest of Weld County, Colorado specifically come to mind – it is clear that rapid population growth in Cheyenne and Laramie County is possible, if not inevitable. If Laramie County grows like I expect it to, I would also anticipate significant population growth in neighboring Albany County as well. By the time the next census comes around, I would not be surprised if Laramie County itself contained over a quarter of our state population, and it is possible that Laramie and Albany counties combined could be near 40% of total state population. That would have a massive impact on the concentration of power in state legislative affairs and overall state governance.