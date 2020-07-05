Lenhart: Wyoming must focus on prosperity for its future

As with the country as a whole, Wyoming is in an economic downturn. The dual impacts of reduced productivity from COVID-19 and the broader decline of the fossil fuel markets have resulted in reductions in both our state revenue and our overall economy. Rather than dwelling on the state budget as I have in several past articles, I want to look instead at the broader issue of our state economy.

When elected officials begin working on economic issues, it is easy to lose sight of the real goal. Because our state budget issues loom so large, there is a tendency to focus on raising revenue for government while economic development falls by the wayside. This mindset is backward. Rather than thinking about how to maximize tax revenue, our legislators’ focus should be on maximizing the prosperity of the general populace. A functioning government is absolutely necessary for a prosperous state, but it is only one part of the puzzle. We also must have a trained workforce, the lifestyle elements that make people want to stay here and – perhaps most importantly – jobs available in diverse economic sectors.

Government certainly plays an important role in all of these areas, but it is again only one of several factors. When thinking about what government should do to encourage economic growth, it is important to remember that the government does not build the economy. Government merely sets the conditions by which the private sector grows. A government can be as pro-business as it can be, but without private sector investment, no growth will occur. Thus, when the candidates or officials promise to use government to “grow the economy,” typically what they mean is that they intend to promote business-friendly policies that will encourage the private sector to act. Wyoming has typically had a relatively “pro-business” policy attitude, but that has also largely been born out of a reliance on extraction industries as a source of state funds. Moving forward, we must be vigilant to ensure that our systemic problems with state revenues do not cause us to react in a way that discourages other business investment. Bad policies could cause a spiral whereby revenue losses cause government to enact policies that are bad for business, which results in further revenue losses, and so on.