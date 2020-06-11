Lenhart: Wyoming should brace for a drastic change in state government

Lastly, if I were to advise the voters of Wyoming, I would say that this is probably the most consequential election for our state government in recent history. Candidate filing closed just days ago, so we now know who is asking to step up and deal with this issue. This is not the time for platitudes. If a candidate cannot tell you what they believe should be done about our budget crisis, they are probably not serious enough to warrant your vote. If they tell you that they oppose spending cuts, you should ask them to list what taxes they intend to raise, because that is the only alternative. The legislature is out of time to wait for things to get better. They must be prepare to act, to lead and to accept the truth about our situation, even where it is painful. Anything less is failing in their duty to Wyoming.