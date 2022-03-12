Lenhart: Wyoming should care about the Russian invasion

Living in Wyoming, it is easy to feel insulated from world events, especially those overseas. Even though we see the news footage and can recognize that significant things are happening elsewhere, there is often little practical impact to our day to day lives. Our work generally continues, our goods and services still arrive, and we still feel safe and secure in our homes. However, just because our daily lives may not be significantly impacted, that does not mean that we should not pay close attention.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings this into direct focus. Even though we in Wyoming have little risk of danger, the return of Russia as an aggressive international threat should be concerning to all of us. Even though we are insulated, world events matter. Russia as an aggressor, fighting what is essentially the first unprovoked war of conquest since World War II, destabilizes world affairs. We can expect this to cause ripples through world supply lines and prices as well as changing expectations of how countries will act on the international scale. The United States does not have a defense pact with Ukraine, but if Russian aggression in Ukraine went unchecked, Russia would be far more likely to make further attempts to regain control over countries that left the former USSR — some of which we do have mutual defense agreements with. Similarly, if naked aggression goes unchecked, what is to stop China from taking military action against another one of our allies in Taiwan? An international response showing that expansionist plots will not be tolerated is vital to preventing wars of conquest that may put U.S. troops in direct conflict with foreign armies.

Unfortunately, there is a small, but vocal, minority in the United States that feels expresses its support and admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Make no mistake, Putin is not a “genius” — as former President Trump said. Putin is a dictator, a bully, and a global threat. There is no common cause between Putin’s goals for Russia and the United States’ best interests. As we can see clearly now, Putin is using force to try to impose his will on a resistant foreign nation. There is no good in what he is doing and, as the international response has shown, there is no “genius” to it.

Fortunately, most of us — Republican and Democrat alike — agree that Russia’s actions must not go unpunished. The rest of the Western world also agrees that we must take coordinated action to oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The response of both the West and of Ukraine itself appears to have surprised Putin. Ukraine has resisted far more effectively than experts on both sides anticipated. At the same time, Russian troops have been poorly supplied and appear to have been fed lies about Ukrainians welcoming their presence. Rather than the Russian military overrunning the country, it has turned into a military slog with no clear end in sight.

The Western world’s response has been united in imposing sanctions on Russia. While sanctions may sound like a weak response to a military invasion, their impact is far more first meets the eye. While Russia has a large military, it has a surprisingly weak and small economy. Russia’s GDP (the total value of the goods and services produced by the economy) is slightly smaller than that of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg combined. It is less than 1/14th the size of the United States’ GDP and it is greatly dependent on oil exports, particularly to Europe. The Western sanctions have already caused a major hit to the Russian economy — effectively freezing them out of most trade with the Western world. The one area that sanctions have not yet hit is that one area that would be most devastating to the economy: oil exports. If the Western world were to sanction Russian oil exports, the Russian economy may go from significant decline to catastrophic collapse. If the West, or even just the United States, wants to put maximum pressure on Russia, it should expand sanctions to include Russia’s oil exports.

Fortunately, the United States could easily increase its production to more than account for the decline in Russian oil. Doing so would put maximum pressure on Russia — and as an ancillary benefit, would likely result in increases in Wyoming’s oil production and jobs. Shutting off Russian oil imports is the right thing to do, is strategically advantageous, and is good for Wyoming.

Why should Wyoming care about the Russian invasion of Ukraine? We should care because we believe in opposing unprovoked aggression. We should care because doing so is in the strategic interests of the United States. We should care because we want to avoid setting a precedent that may lead to other military conflicts, potentially involving U.S. troops. Above all, we should care because it is the right thing to do.

Khale Lenhart is an attorney in Cheyenne and a former Chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. He can be reached at khale.lenhart@gmail.com.

