LeResche: Idle well bonds are essential to Wyoming’s financial health

Wyoming is a national leader in many aspects of oil and gas industry management. We require financial assurance that wells are drilled to the highest safety standards and that they will be competently plugged, abandoned and site-reclaimed when they no longer produce. Wyoming recently eliminated the tiny “Conservation Tax” that helps finance the work of our Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) and contributes to plugging abandoned “orphan” wells. The WOGCC also requires modest bonds to assure operators clean up and plug wells when their useful lives are over. And we require when a well has not produced for three years (is “idle”) the operator must provide a bond (like an insurance policy or a cash guarantee) of $10 per foot, which can be used by the state to properly plug and reclaim the well if the operator does not do so. Without these bonds or the now eliminated Conservation Tax, Wyoming taxpayers would be liable for paying for this work on private (“fee”) and state mineral deposits. There are many thousands of such wells, and tens of thousands of additional permitted wells not yet drilled.