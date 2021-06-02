LeResche: It’s past time to prepare for coal country’s future

Wake up, Wyoming! Coal country needs help, and help has not been forthcoming from industry or from our politicians.

A much bigger illness than COVID-19 faces our coal industry, but no vaccine can stop it. And no one seems to be seriously seeking a cure. Companies are struggling, production’s sharp decline has steepened, rail traffic is down, layoffs and furloughs abound. These symptoms began way before 2020. Believe what you will about climate change or a “war on coal,” the simple fact is coal is no longer cost competitive with renewable energy or natural gas. Coal will keep losing market share, more coal power plants will close, and those that are left will burn less coal.

Ask Peabody and Arch, the last giant coal companies still in the Powder River Basin. They pled lack of price competitiveness to argue at the Federal Trade Commission for a joint venture to operate their mines. They lost, and now Arch have announced their plans to shut down their Coal Creek Mine and scale back Black Thunder Mine, which a few short years ago produced roughly 10% of the nation’s coal. Now, they are planning to leave the Powder River Basin entirely. Lighthouse Resources’ bankruptcy caused the first complete and permanent closure of a major Powder River Basin coal mine (Decker) earlier this year.