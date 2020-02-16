LeResche: Legislature to ratepayers: Drop dead

This time they’ve really drunk the Coal-Aid.

HB0200 and SF0125 could be the most inane pair of bills ever concocted by Wyoming legislators. If enacted and signed, they will override in-state market forces, place a hidden tax on Wyoming ratepayers and transfer these tax proceeds not to public purposes, but to private mining and utility shareholders and executives. But they won’t slow the decline of our coal industry or affect the commodity prices of our other fossil-fuel resources. Welcome to America’s first Democratic Socialist state.

The bills propose to define the market for electricity in Wyoming by legislating strict supply-side rules. Like Cold War Soviet bureaucrats concocting a Five-Year Plan, they set up a production structure and require customers to pay whatever it takes to cover the costs of that jury-rigged structure. And since the commodity involved – electricity – is a necessity of modern life, customers like you and I and our businesses, schools and industries have no choice but to pay those costs. What we have here is a forced transfer of wealth from the many to the few – an override of the market forces that should undergird any functional capitalist economy.