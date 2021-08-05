LeResche: Opportunity has knocked but Wyoming is slamming the door

First, contrary to the anguished cries of Governor Gordon (and the lawsuit filed by the Western Energy Alliance and Petroleum Association of Wyoming), the leasing pause caused no harm to our economy. Only the sale of new leases was paused, and business on the 10 million acres of existing leases in Wyoming continued as usual. Wyoming’s rig count today is 13. A year ago it was zero. “Biden paused leasing. Oil boomed anyway,” titled a recent report in E&E News. “Oil production is rising on federal lands in states like New Mexico and Wyoming…..” Thus, state revenues from severance taxes and federal royalties and county revenues from ad valorem property taxes have increased, rather than disappearing.

Next, consider the federal leasing program, and whether it maximizes benefits to US citizens and the State of Wyoming. In 2017, Campbell County landowners, the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a former Montana Department of Revenue Director and others filed a petition for rule-making to then Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. The petition argued that Interior’s leasing program favored industry over the public interest and should be revised. It found fault with the 12.5% federal royalty rate – unchanged since 1920 – which is much lower than private mineral owners and most states charge, and which deprives Wyoming of much-needed revenues. It pointed out that bonds to insure well plugging and land reclamation are totally inadequate to protect taxpayers when a driller defaults. It urged Interior to increase annual rental rates to provide a real incentive to drill and produce leases rather than hold them for speculation. (Today less than half of federal leases in the Rocky Mountain West are producing.) It urged increased annual lease rental rates to incentivize drilling and reduce speculation, and earlier suspension of undeveloped leases to allow lands to be managed for other uses. Finally, the petition urged that Interior cease leasing lands with low oil and gas potential and manage them for purposes better serving state and citizen interests. Zinke ignored this petition.