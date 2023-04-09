Should Americans have the option of using decentralized digital currencies as an alternative to traditional forms of money, like the $20 dollar bill from the U.S. Treasury? Ask many Wyomingites and you’d probably hear a resounding “yes!”

We like our independence, we like the free market, and as investors and consumers, we like choices. These are key advantages of new capabilities built around blockchain, an immutable digital ledger technology that can help with challenges as diverse as security, protection, business contracts, and yes, financial service innovations like cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies allow for money to move quickly and freely between individuals and companies. And although this may be a novel concept to some — it’s a welcome attitude here in Wyoming. This makes “crypto” a welcome addition to the Cowboy State.

Wyoming has one of the nation’s most comprehensive, advanced regulatory structures for blockchain, and it is our willingness to confront the issues raised by the emerging technology head-on that is positioning us to benefit most from its development.

Cryptocurrencies may not be at the top of minds in other places, but they are here. Our state leaders were prescient and put in place a cutting-edge legal framework. We boast a highly effective Blockchain Taskforce that has collaborated with legislators in crafting laws to establish how digital assets are defined and treated, enable smart contracts, allow crypto-specific banks to set up shop, and empower traditional banks to house cryptocurrency assets for Wyomingites and others.

The certainty that such forward-thinking policy provides has given Wyoming strong pull on cryptocurrency companies, beating out more traditional tech and finance hubs. We’re attracting crypto exchange companies and payment protocol providers to the Cowboy State. To date, approximately 500 decentralized autonomous organizations — a type of member-owned limited liability company (LLC) built on blockchain — have been established and 17,000 businesses with “crypto” in their name have been registered.

What’s more, having the right structures in place will position us with the talent and infrastructure to lead in the larger blockchain space. The blockchain platforms Cardano and Tacen, for example, have already chosen to call Wyoming home, a trend we can expect to continue.

For some Wyoming citizens, talk of blockchain may seem far afield from their day-to-day lives but the positive impacts will reach all of us. We’re attracting high-paying jobs for people like software developers and media specialists, which can help us fight “brain drain” and offer opportunities for our young and talented people.

It would be great if the federal government could catch up and pass legislation like Wyoming’s to define the playing field for cryptocurrency and blockchain across state lines. If anyone can bring that sense of enthusiasm to Capitol Hill on this issue, it will be our own Sen. Cynthia Lummis. Known as Congress’s “Crypto Queen” because she was the first in that body to focus on cryptocurrencies, she understands the details and can help lead her colleagues toward solutions that will promote growth of the blockchain industry while protecting consumers.

A diverse economy is a more resilient one, capable of weathering any instability in global markets and providing opportunities for current and future generations. Fortunately, our state leaders are wise to how cryptocurrencies and blockchain can contribute to these objectives and have gotten out in front to make Wyoming the best place in the world for these companies.