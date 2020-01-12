Lockhart: Thunder Basin is critical to recovery of the endangered black-footed ferret

Saving the black-footed ferret from extinction is a compelling and largely Wyoming story. Widely thought to be extinct by the late 1970s, a small population was rediscovered near Meeteetse in 1981. Soon after discovery, that population began to succumb to disease, especially from an invasive Old-World disease, sylvatic plague (bubonic plague), which can kill ferrets directly and devastate the prairie dog prey on which they depend. In a last-ditch effort to save the species, all survivors (18 individual ferrets) were live-trapped to start a risky captive breeding program. Following the capture of the last ferret from Meeteetse in 1986, the species was again considered extinct in the wild, and no other uniquely wild population has been found in North America since. Through monumental efforts by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and a host of other federal and state wildlife agencies, zoos, conservation organizations and international partners, captive breeding of this species has been enormously successful and the first reintroduction of ferrets back into the wild took place in Shirley Basin in 1991.