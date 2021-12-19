 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Memorial Hospital Converse County

Long: Responsible gun owners need to be heard

  • 0
Ben Long

Ben Long

I own a closet full of guns.

But nowhere in that closet is ammunition. That is locked up elsewhere, reflecting a rule I was taught in childhood. Guns are powerful, even deadly, tools. If you own one, it’s on you to keep it safe. That is what the parents of a Michigan teenager failed to do, and their son murdered four of his fellow high school students.

Not long ago, safety seemed gospel for gun owners and the gun industry alike. But something has changed. Responsibility has been discarded in a twisted form of gun idolatry.

That change is detailed in a new book, Gunfight by Ryan Busse. He’s a gun industry boss who walked away from the industry he championed and the company he helped build. His book documents a shift in America’s culture about guns and politics. Disclosure: Busse is a friend of mine. I bought one of my favorite rifles from him. We both live in the same town in Montana where the gun industry is a significant economic player.

Entering our town of Kalispell, there’s a billboard from one of our local gun manufacturers that claims “We build the things they want to ban.” As an “open carry” community, you can sometimes see moms and dads packing semi-auto pistols as they push a swing on the playground.

People are also reading…

At a recent high school band concert, one parent wore a T-shirt featuring an AR-15 like a crucifix. The shirt read: “Guns are my religion. I am the priest.” I don’t know what’s more weird, the T-shirt itself or the fact it barely raised an eyebrow.

Back in 2019, some local high school kids here organized a rally in response to the police murder of George Floyd. About 100 vigilantes came to my town’s square, carrying high-capacity semiautomatic rifles. They said they were there to “keep the peace.” I carried a cardboard sign that borrowed a quote from the federal Supreme Court building: “Equal Justice Under the Law.” I looked around for a parked car to duck behind in case gunshots rang out. Busse was there, too, and we felt the change. As hunters, we understand the reality of even a single bullet traveling 2,000 feet per second.

Clearly, our local vigilantes were no kind of “well-ordered militia” or even a sanctioned sheriff’s posse.

Busse’s company sold tried-and-true rifles, shotguns and handguns, made-in-America to a high standard of craftsmanship for legitimate, legal uses. That was the brand he tried to build, a standard he tried to live by. But Busse describes in Gunfight how guns have become political props and ideological symbols.

Under this new narrative, any attempt or even discussion of limiting firepower in the hands of random people is denounced as tyranny. Industry spokespeople who dared question this narrative saw their careers ruined. The end result is the sale of rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the public square.

There are cultures on earth where you can find such an arms market, but they are in failed states, not democracies. Democracies draw a line between responsibility and unfettered liberty. Anarchy denies any line exists.

You don’t have to look far for this toxic mix of anarchy and firepower. In Oregon in 2016, an armed band of disgruntled white men took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, taunting federal authorities until one man, LaVoy Finicum, was shot and killed by Oregon State Police.

In Michigan in 2020, a group of armed men took over the State Legislature.

Also in 2020, in Wisconsin, teenager Kyle Rittenhouse ran into a crowd of protesters with his rifle. As a result, he killed two men and left one badly injured. That same year, in Missouri, a lawyer and his wife pointed their AR-15 rifle and handgun at protesters and photographers, becoming internet sensations.

Not that long ago, these gun owners would have felt a backlash from fellow gun owners. The idea is that irresponsible gun ownership anywhere is a threat to legitimate gun ownership everywhere. Yet some want to make Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of legal liability but still faces potential civil suits, a folk hero. The Missouri attorney is running for the Senate. The mastermind of the Oregon refuge takeover is running for governor of Idaho.

I believe it is on responsible gun owners to keep our guns safe in our homes. It’s also on us to speak out for responsibility in our communities if we are to maintain our freedoms and our democracy.

Ben Long is a contributor to Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, a nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. He lives in Kalispell, Montana.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barron: The redistricting time crunch

Barron: The redistricting time crunch

Barron writes: 

The committee has a number of problems but the biggest seems to be the move to allow Laramie County an additional House seat, for a total of 11.

Lenhart: Special session was an expression of frustration, not policymaking

Lenhart: Special session was an expression of frustration, not policymaking

Lenhart writes:

The fact that only one bill passed is both surprising and telling. House Bill 1002 was probably the best bill of the group in that it did the least: it provided an appropriation to fight the mandates in court and it included a largely toothless prohibition on enforcing the federal mandates during times when there is already no obligation to enforce the federal mandates.

Gladstone: The old-timers deserve something too

Gladstone writes:

But if it weren’t for the old-timers who came before the Nimmos and Brownings of the world, namely, the guys like DeBarr and Dukes, who walked the picket lines and went without paychecks so free agency could occur in the first place, do you think the 25th man on the bench gets to earn the minimum $575,500 salary that is being paid these days?

Watson: Democracy itself is at stake

“Democracy will be on trial in 2024.” That is one of the many startling revelations provided by Atlantic staff writer Barton Gellman in his ne…

Walker: How will your story end?

Walker: How will your story end?

Walker asks:

I should also mention that he served in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant from 1954 to 1956. As we are about to celebrate our great nation’s 245th birthday, I publicly thank him for his tenacious and dedicated service to our wonderful state and country.

Thomas: Putin knows Biden is weak

Thomas: Putin knows Biden is weak

President Biden’s virtual meeting Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin might be thought of as a final check-up before Russian troops …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News