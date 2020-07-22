Lorenzen: Casper College article didn't tell whole story

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m not sure where the wires got crossed but a recent article in this paper gave its readers the wrong impression. The article appeared in Monday’s paper and in bold headlines read: “Fall return plan light on details.” Unfortunately, it wrongfully leads readers to think that an email to students on June 25th was Casper College’s final plan to reopen campus for fall semester.

It simply wasn’t the final plan. The email that was used in the story mentions that the final reopening plan will be available in a few weeks. So, while I’m unsure where the wires got crossed, I am more concerned that the article has led our community to think that the college is taking this all too lightly and that, again, is simply not the case. The final plan was being written as promised in the June 25th email to students and was presented at this month’s Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.

The June 25th email to students was part of the college president’s personal efforts to keep an open line of communication with employees and students. From the very beginning point the impacts of the pandemic were felt by the college. His communications kept people informed on the important issues facing the college and kept them apprised of developing plans, as was the case on June 25th. His email communications continue to be an open and direct line of weekly communication with employees and students.