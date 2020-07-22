Lorenzen: Casper College article didn't tell whole story

I’m not sure where the wires got crossed but a recent article in this paper gave its readers the wrong impression. The article appeared in Monday’s paper and in bold headlines read: “Fall return plan light on details.” Unfortunately, it wrongfully leads readers to think that an email to students on June 25th was Casper College’s final plan to reopen campus for fall semester.
It simply wasn’t the final plan. The email that was used in the story mentions that the final reopening plan will be available in a few weeks. So, while I’m unsure where the wires got crossed, I am more concerned that the article has led our community to think that the college is taking this all too lightly and that, again, is simply not the case. The final plan was being written as promised in the June 25th email to students and was presented at this month’s Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.
The June 25th email to students was part of the college president’s personal efforts to keep an open line of communication with employees and students. From the very beginning point the impacts of the pandemic were felt by the college. His communications kept people informed on the important issues facing the college and kept them apprised of developing plans, as was the case on June 25th. His email communications continue to be an open and direct line of weekly communication with employees and students.
Last week, college senior executives met with the Casper-Natrona County Health Department to discuss the plan components in more detail. The health department’s approach has been extremely helpful in coming up with creative and purposeful ways the college can continue its educational mission and of course, allow students to maximize their learning environment while on campus. Last week we also had the opportunity to receive NJCAA’s guidance on how we address the risks to athletes and fans.
As with any plan, things can change. The reality of anticipating the impacts the virus has on our everyday lives a month or two months into the future is that any plans we make, will likely need to change in some way. In light of this fact, a good plan is one that gives a good framework from which we can base our decisions.
The college, like all other organizations, responded quickly and appropriately to the worsening pandemic earlier this year. Instructors shifted their classes to online and other remote technologies so that students could continue their studies with as little interruption as possible. We held our first-ever online graduation ceremony on May 15th and since that time have been planning for the arrival of students for the fall semester.
The safety of our employees, students and visitors is of paramount concern to us and something we are in continual discussion about as it relates to the risks of COVID-19. If you’d like to read the final plan, as the conditions a month from now can be anticipated today, go to caspercollege.edu/coronavirus. I hope this clears up the fact, that responding to the risks of COVID-19 and providing a safe environment to those on campus is first and foremost important.
Chris Lorenzen is the Casper College Public Relations Director.
